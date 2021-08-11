Element 29, here is a nice integration that only copper offers

Cong Ma, Xue Dong, Li Yu, Wubin Wang, Xiaokun Zhao, Xing Li, Zhenqing Huang, Guocheng Wu, Lei Lu, Hansheng Chen. The aim of this study is to design and evaluate a simple free running Analog-Digital Converter (ADC) based on the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) device to accomplish the energy and position readout of the silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) array for application as PET scanners. This simple FPGA-ADC based on a carry chain Time-Digital Converter (TDC) implemented on a Kintex-7 FPGA consists of only one off-chip resistor so it has greater advantages in improving system integration and reducing cost than commercial chips. In this paper, a FPGA-ADC based front-end electronics prototype is presented, and both the design principle and implementation considerations are discussed. Experiments were performed using an 8 x 8 (crystal size: 4 x 4 x 15 mm3 ) and a 12 x 12 (crystal size: 2.65 x2.65 x 15 mm3 ) segmented LYSO crystals coupled with an 8 x 8 SiPM (Jseries, from ON Semiconductor) array which is under 22Na point source excitation. Initial test results indicate that the energy resolution of the two detectors after correction is around 13.2% and 13.5 % at 511 keV, and the profiles of the flood histograms show a clear visualization of the discrete scintillator element. All measurements were carried out at room temperature (~25 degree), without additional cooling.