Contrarians Should Target These Sectors

This week, I’m going to do a basic sector analysis using our contrarian philosophy. For those unfamiliar with our contrarian approach, we look for stocks which have performed well but are "despised" by investors. The pessimism is an indicator of sideline money. As a stock outperforms, it starts to become clear for the bears that they have it all wrong. As they capitulate, that sideline money turns into buying power that then pushes the stock higher. Similarly, we’re bearish on stocks that have underperformed yet are loved by investors.