Hilary Swank settles lawsuit with SAG-AFTRA’s health plan

KXLY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilary Swank has settled her lawsuit against SAG-AFTRA’s health plan. Last September, the 47-year-old actress sued the board of trustees for the actors’ union health plan over their “antiquated, barbaric” policies after being denied coverage for the treatment of ovarian cysts. Hilary claimed they had “stopped allowing her claims for...

Hilary Swank settles with SAG-AFTRA over health plan lawsuit

Hilary Swank has settled a lawsuit with SAG-AFTRA over her claim that the entertainers’ union’s health plan denied her coverage for treatment of her ovarian cysts. Court documents obtained by Page Six indicate that the “Million Dollar Baby” actress and the board of trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan reached a written agreement last week that resolves the matter — and precludes further legal action. Further details on the settlement were not made public.
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Hilary Swank Settles Lawsuit Against SAG-AFTRA Health Plan

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Hilary Swank has settled her lawsuit against SAG-AFTRA Health Plan after being denied health coverage for treatment of ovarian cysts. Both parties submitted a joint settlement agreement to resolve the matter earlier this month. The settlement details have not been disclosed, as per court documents obtained by a media organization.

