Hilary Swank settles lawsuit with SAG-AFTRA’s health plan

Just about one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine seemed like a beacon of hope for many. Indeed, accessibility of the vaccine to millions across New Jersey and the world led to a decrease in the spread of the virus. It seemed to be the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, especially for employers that want or need to have employees return to the workplace. The introduction of the vaccine, and its proven efficacy in fighting COVID-19, has posed many questions surrounding the issue of whether employers can mandate that employees become vaccinated to return to the workplace. With the Delta variant now spreading rapidly, many employers are wary of having unvaccinated employees return to the workplace and, therefore, are evaluating whether to mandate that employees become vaccinated.