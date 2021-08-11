Painter invites viewers to respond to his work
“Art is everything and sometimes simply an essence. It is a tool that I use and that uses me in return. It is my best and most critical friend — but these words mean nothing by themselves … the work – the active process – is what matters most,” says self-trained painter Eric Anfinson, who works from Mockingbird Studio, his home-based studio in Key West, Florida. He is the son of former Harrisburg Magazine co-owner Jerry Anfinson.harrisburgmagazine.com
