Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DeFi attacks: the third part of the recap

By Igor Igamberdiev
theblockresearch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2021 alone, DeFi project users lost $210M. First of all, the damage was suffered by BSC projects, which often inherited similar vulnerabilities through forks. Later, due to the ease of deployment of forked contracts, DeFi exploits also took place on other EVM chains. Join The Block Research for...

www.theblockresearch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsc#Evm#The Block Research#Cbdcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Marketsinvezz.com

DAO Maker becomes latest DeFi platform to suffer an attack; Loses $7M

China-based PeckShield first disclosed this news, saying the hacker stole 7,376,245 USDC. Reportedly, the attacker transferred the USDC to UniSwap and converted the funds into ETH. The attack affected 5,251 users, with each user losing approximately $1,250. DAO Maker, a crypto fundraising platform commonly mistaken for MakerDAO, suffered a hack...
Marketstheblockresearch.com

Charm Finance and automated Uniswap v3 LP strategies

Maximizing fees earned from liquidity provision on Uniswap v3 requires active management. Charm Finance and others have developed automated strategies that “rebalance” liquidity positions based on various parameters. Rebalancing strategies currently underperform passive liquidity provisioning in Uniswap v2. Join The Block Research for exclusive research like this. Gain access to...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Organic White Pepper Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

250 Pages Organic White Pepper Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
Stocksfinextra.com

Bloomberg launches DeFi Index

Bloomberg, along with Galaxy Digital, today announced the expansion of its crypto offering with the launch of the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index (ticker: DEFI). Alongside the index launch, Galaxy Digital’s funds platform, Galaxy Fund Management, is now offering the Galaxy DeFi Index Fund, a passively managed fund tracking the performance of DEFI.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Manual Origami Software Market: Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | Origami Studio, BR3SOFT, Mobilicos

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Manual Origami Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Manual Origami Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Manual Origami Software market report advocates analysis of Origami, Amanda Ghassaei, Origami Instructions Step-by-step, Origami Studio, BR3SOFT, Mobilicos, Onemi Technology Solutions Private Limited, Paperama, Vasundhara Vision, Gloding Inc. & Beijing shougongke information technology.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Shopping Cart Software Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle | BigCommerce, Shopify, GoDaddy

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Shopping Cart Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Shopping Cart Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Shopping Cart Software market report advocates analysis of 3dcart, Volusion, BigCommerce, Shopify, GoDaddy, CS-Cart, Ashop Commerce, Fortune3, X-Cart, Nexternal, Kryptronic, RomanCart, 1Shopping Cart, Americommerce, Ecwid.com, CoreCommerce & FoxyCart.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Functional Rice Flour key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, And Forecast to 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market 2021 Share Analysis and Regional Outlook | Exa, CD-adapco, ESI Group, CEI, Altair, etc

Orbis Research’s business report on the Global Computational Fluid Dynamics market aims to provide a detailed understanding of the market’s potential, scope and definition. After extensive research and analysis by experts, the Computational Fluid Dynamics report was created. This report provides a systematic and organized explanation of current market trends in order to assist users in analyzing the market. This report provides a detailed assessment of the various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions or product development, and research and development that have been used by market leaders to stay in the global market.
Marketsitechpost.com

What Is The Difference Between DeFi and CeFi?

The first thing to understand is that the terms decentralized finance and central finance are used interchangeably as they refer to different aspects of financial services. Centralized finance refers to the current existing model (banks, lending institutions, etc.) while decentralized finance refers to a completely new model where all transactions on financial markets would be performed through peer-to-peer lending or borrowing without the need for intermediaries.
Marketstheblockresearch.com

Layer by Layer Week 4: Update on Avalanche, Tezos, Fantom, and Polkadot

This continuing series breaks down some of the latest developments from L1 chains, from DeFi and bridges to network activity and funding. In week 4 of Layer by Layer, we look at Avalanche, Tezos, Fantom, and Polkadot. Join The Block Research for exclusive research like this. Gain access to this...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy