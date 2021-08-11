Prime Minister's address inspires exporters

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official residence in Islamabad has been put on the market for rent, reeling under a financial crunch. It has been reported that after the government of Pakistan, led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in August 2019 announced that they are planning to convert the Prime Minister’s House into a university, the residence was vacated by Khan. The federal government has now dropped the plan and decided to instead rent out the property.