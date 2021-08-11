Digital Asia Summit concludes successfully

The APAC market is projected to reach $373.40 billion by 2026, says Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis reveals that the mobile services market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is witnessing increased mobile applications consumption. This provides communication service providers (CSPs) with long-term growth opportunities and revenue generation via new business models and ecosystem collaboration. The market, comprising mobile voice and SMS, mobile data, and mobile digital services, is projected to reach $373.40 billion by 2026 from $329.50 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. By 2026, mobile data is expected to contribute 68.5% of the overall revenue, followed by digital services at 22% and voice and SMS at 9.6%.
