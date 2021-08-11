Whether you're an expert, novice or just curious, bonsai auction should hold something of interest

BONSAI AUCTION: The Greater New Orleans Bonsai Society hosts its annual bonsai auction Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Marine Corps League Hall, 2708 Delaware St., Kenner (near Williams and Veterans boulevards). There's a huge selection of bonsai, starter material and pots for every budget from the novice to dedicated enthusiast. It’s free and open to the public. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there's a viewing of trees. The auction follows from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. gnobs.org/news-and-events/annual-bonsai-auction.