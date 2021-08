For several years now, succulents have been touted as the perfect houseplant for those lacking a green thumb. This is because these resilient cactus relatives don’t require a lot of attention or a lot of water to thrive. In fact, watering them too much can actually kill the plant. But how does one know if they are overwatering their succulents, and what do you do if you find yourself with a sick and bloated succulent on your hands?