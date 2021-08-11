Cancel
Nashville, TN

150,000 lounge chairs sold at Dollar General recalled due to amputation hazard

By CAITLYN SHELTON
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 150,000 lounge chairs from Dollar General have been recalled due to amputation, laceration and pinching hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall post on August 4, the True Living Sling Loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints of the chair.

Goodlettsville, TN
