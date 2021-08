MacGregor Golf continues its return to the golfing mainstream this summer with the addition of the V FOIL SPEED Fairway and V FOIL SPEED Hybrid to its impressive V FOIL range. Combining the heritage of innovative design that has seen it in the winner’s bag at 59 Majors, with its more recent eye for affordable quality, the new Fairway and Hybrids offer the perfect solution for golfers with slower to average swing speeds who want to get the best from their game without breaking the bank.