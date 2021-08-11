Cancel
London, KY

Women's Community Bible Series to be hosted on August 18

Sentinel-Echo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final event of the 2021 Women’s Community Bible Study Series will be hosted on Wednesday, August 18 at 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Levi Jackson Park Clubhouse in London. The event was originally scheduled to run for six weeks from July 7 - August 11. However, the final date of the series is being postponed from August 11 to August 18. This inaugural season of the series for women is hosted by local churches, is free, and has featured a different speaker and free light lunch each week. Rev. Griffin Ryan of First Presbyterian will speak on the topic of Mary Magdalene on Wednesday, August 18.

