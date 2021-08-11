Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Memorable Scenes from Iconic Sci-Fi Movies Recreated in Claymation for DUST

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of sci-fi moments that people hold as the most important in cinematic history, but it might be that Dust is only taking some of the most iconic that people tend to remember on a regular basis and putting them into claymation. Or maybe they plan to keep going until they have as many scenes as they can get. Whatever the case, the claymation in the videos below is pretty cool since it captures the moments that people remember most and in a way that is kind of interesting to watch since pretty much everything looks entirely different when using a different method to film it with. But one does need to remember that the time it takes to film just a few seconds of a claymation movie takes a lot longer to create when working in this style since each little movement has to be accounted for since in a live-action movie people are able to move independently of the filmmaker, in a claymation movie, obviously, every little tic and movement needs to be shaped, shot, then changed just a little bit to indicate smooth, uninterrupted movement. Imagine working all day and only getting a couple of minutes of footage.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
James Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi Movies#Dust#Matrix#Terminator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Sci-Fi Horror Movies for Alien Lovers

Marvelous Videos presents alien creature features galore…. Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens were truly something special. They not only took the preexisting concept of an extraterrestrial threat and made it fresh, but they also made it iconic. This was thanks, in large part, to the titular antagonist(s)- the xenomorph. Designed by H. R. Giger and played by Bolaji Badejo in the first film, xenomorphs were pure nightmare fuel: eyeless monstrosities with sharp teeth, pitch black skin, and sharp talons ready to hack up any prey.
MoviesTVOvermind

Speed vs. Die Hard: Which Action Film Is Better?

In 1988, the world was introduced to Die Hard starring an unknown by the name of Bruce Willis, an everyday NYPD policeman who happens to get trapped within an exclusive high-rise thanks to a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber. The critically acclaimed action film spawned a new star in a genre dominated by big muscular dudes such as Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Die Hard garnering $240.2 million worldwide. The movie would go on to have several sequels and clones that would pop up throughout the years.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Predictions For Sylvester Stallone’s Superhero Movie “Samaritan”

Sometimes it would be nice if superhero movies weren’t predictable and would throw everyone a curve now and then. It does happen and it’s usually very appreciated, but far too often, movies featuring superheroes will stick to a formula and won’t see fit to deviate from the said formula. Sylvester Stallone has played several heroic characters throughout the course of his career, but he has yet to play an actual superhero, so this should be somewhat interesting given that it’s a new look for him and should probably be something that will help to further and possibly cap off his career at some point given that the guy is in his 70s. It’s still a wonder how he’s able to keep going as he is, but there’s no doubt that the injuries he’s incurred in several movies are taking a constant toll on him as he continues to age.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Gale Anne Hurd on Empowering Female Voices in Action, Horror and Sci-Fi

Gale Anne Hurd is arguably the most successful, and influential, female producer of her generation, if not of all time. With credits that include The Terminator, Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Armageddon, not to mention the television juggernaut that is The Walking Dead — Hurd can lay claim to having shaped popular culture for nearly four decades. Along the way, she’s broken new ground for the depiction of women on screen: think of Linda Hamilton and Sigourney Weaver’s kick-ass heroines in the Terminator and Aliens franchises. The 2021 Locarno Film Festival recognized Hurd’s contribution on August 7 when it presented her with its...
Movies959theriver.com

10 Fun Behind-the-Scenes Moments from Movie Sets

There’s a list going around of funny behind-the-scenes moments that happened on movie sets. Here are 10 highlights . . . 1. Do you remember HEATH LEDGER licking his lips a lot as the Joker in “The Dark Knight”? Well, it turns out it was because he was trying to keep his prosthetic scars on. Since he kept licking his lips it became part of the character.
MoviesInverse

groundbreaking sci-fi thriller

The most audacious movie in all of science fiction is easily this Ridley Scott classic. If you were to draw up a list of the most common elements of science fiction, space aliens are certainly in the top five, right there with spaceships, time travel, and robots. Could you get away with having a movie that combines all these elements? Sure. But would it achieve the status of being called a classic? Now, that feels doubtful.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Sci-Fi B-Movie Gems That Deserve More Love

Marvelous Videos with a selection of sci-fi b-movie gems…. There’s not much we can say here that hasn’t already been said. Sci-fi has lent itself well to the underground B-movie scene due to the fact that almost any zany premise can technically be classified as scientific fiction of some sort. Whether it’s mad scientists, experiments gone wrong, alien beings arriving on Earth, or a creature running amok, you can expect some B-movie to have taken it up and delivered for better and for worse.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Coolest Guns in Sci-fi and Fantasy Movies

Marvelous Videos on the coolest firearms from sci-fi and fantasy movies…. After killing General Grievous with a blaster pistol in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan tosses it, opining that it is the weapon of uncivilized people. As big fans of the science fiction and fantasy genres, we could not disagree more.
TV & VideosEngadget

Apple TV's Tom Hanks sci-fi movie 'Finch' arrives November 5th

Apple has given a release date for the second of two Tom Hanks films it acquired during the pandemic. Finch, a futuristic tale about a reclusive inventor and his canine and robot road buddies, hits Apple TV+ on November 5th. Like Hanks' war movie Greyhound before it, the film became a casualty of the pandemic, mired by release date delays until Apple swooped in to acquire it from Universal. The robot (pictured above) is played by Caleb Landry Jones, fresh off a best actor win at Cannes.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

Wolfgang Puck Breaks Down Restaurant Scenes from Movies Part 2

Chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck breaks down restaurant and cooking scenes from movies, including 'Burnt,' 'Julie & Julia,' 'Waiting...' and 'Overboard.' “WOLFGANG” Documentary film is available now on Disney+ #WolfgangDocumentary #DisneyPlus @DisneyPlus. Transcript. I'm Julia Child, bon appetit. Julia Child was the first chef. who became famous on television,. but...
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Sci-fi Films Favored By Christopher Nolan

In an industry dominated by risk-averse studios and soulless sequels, where almost every other auteur has been relegated to straight-to-streaming releases, Christopher Nolan is the closest thing to a superstar there is left in the business, a dying breed of auteurs who can still get away with demanding gargantuan budgets and full creative freedom to any given studio.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Eiza Gonzalez joins Netflix sci-fi series The Three-Body Problem

Days after signing on to portray Mexican film icon Maria Felix in a new biopic, Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) has now added another project to her upcoming slate in Netflix’s sci-fi series The Three-Body Problem. The series is based upon Chinese author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi book trilogy and is being...
MoviesEmpire

Finch: Tom Hanks Has a Robot Pal In The First Image From The Sci-Fi Film

Once headed to screens via Universal, the Tom Hanks-starring sci-fi drama Finch was subsequently sold off to Apple's TV+ service, with the film following Hanks' other recent release, Greyhound. We now have a first image of the actor, his robo-pal and canine chum in the film, which will be arriving later this year.
MoviesInverse

underrated multiverse sci-fi movie

In 2021, a tech start-up promising to “disrupt” is essentially a cliché. It’s hard to find an industry where someone isn’t vowing their new app or service will change everything, even if this innovation won’t change all that much — or could make the world substantially worse. But when the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy