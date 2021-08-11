Garmin enters portable launch monitor market
GPS brand Garmin has entered the portable launch monitor market with the release of the Approach R10. Requiring a paired compatible smartphone or tablet downloaded with the Garmin Golf app, and offering 10 hours of battery life, the device comes on a tripod and is placed behind the player to track more than a dozen metrics, including clubhead speed, ball speed, spin rates, launch angle, launch direction, smash factor and more.golfbusinessnews.com
