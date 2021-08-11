Cancel
Mahomes franchise group to open 30 new Whataburgers

JC Post
JC Post
 8 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Texas-based franchise group that includes Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will open 30 new Whataburger locations in Kansas and Missouri. KCTV5 reports that Whataburger has announced that 30 new locations will open from Wichita to St. Joseph over the next seven years, with a concentration in Kansas City. The four other locations announced earlier in the year will be in addition to the new locations.

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

