LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions continue on Thursday and even on Friday for eastern Nebraska. A cold front as well as an upper level lower pressure system will begin to move into western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening triggering thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Scattered thunderstorms will then move into central Nebraska around midnight and possibly move into eastern Nebraska early Friday morning. Severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening as the complex storm system moves through eastern Nebraska.