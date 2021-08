CAMBRIDGE — Five-time Jefferson Speedway Late Model champion, Dale Nottestad of Cambridge, continued to flex his championship muscle on Saturday night. The current point leader added two more feature wins to his 2021 racing resume by capturing the second half of twin 40-lap features, which were rescheduled from July. He then proceeded to charge to the front of the field in the Taylored Construction 60-lap feature and held off a stout challenge from Jason Erickson to pick up his second victory of the night.