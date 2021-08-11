Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former NFL defensive end Everette Brown brings a wealth of experience to the Bills internship program

By Dante Lasting
the buffalo bills
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing in the NFL for seven seasons and coaching for one, Everette Brown now looking to make in impact on game of football in a different phase of the game. Brown has been participating in the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship for the Buffalo Bills during the 2020 and 2021 offseasons with the Bills. The fellowship is an opportunity for former collegiate and professional football players to learn about scouting, identifying talent and roster-building. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 offseason for Brown was all virtual. It was unfortunate but Brown was able to create a solid foundation which he was able to build off this year while working with the team in person during training camp.

www.buffalobills.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Everette Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Florida State#The Carolina Panthers#Connors Ferris#Air Force#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Dak Prescott News

Earlier today, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that starting quarterback Dak Prescott is unlikely to play in the preseason. Prescott has not played in Dallas’ first two exhibition games as he deals with a strained right shoulder. McCarthy had already made it clear he wouldn’t use the QB in the preseason finale later this month, so this weekend’s matchup with the Houston Texans would be the only chance for Prescott to get some action before the season opener.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Dallas Goedert on the move instead of Zach Ertz?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But there has just been too much toothpaste squeezed from this dispute to expect Ertz to remain with the Eagles once the real football starts in 5 ½ weeks. He’s not happy. Sirianni has a No. 1-caliber replacement in Dallas Goedert. And does Roseman want an $8.5 million backup playing 40% of the snaps? Unless … the GM needs Ertz in case Goedert is dealt. If Roseman is to be a suitor for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — and the Eagles have interest, sources familiar with their thinking have told The Inquirer — he’s going to want to expend more than just draft picks. And Goedert is a commodity playing on a rookie contract and would fill a need in Houston.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys third-round picks stood out against the Arizona Cardinals

It is possible that you are still adjusting your sleep cycle after the Dallas Cowboys made us stay up pretty late last Friday night, but watching this team play football is such a welcome return that it is worth it. The preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals was a costly...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy