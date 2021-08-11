Former NFL defensive end Everette Brown brings a wealth of experience to the Bills internship program

After playing in the NFL for seven seasons and coaching for one, Everette Brown now looking to make in impact on game of football in a different phase of the game. Brown has been participating in the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship for the Buffalo Bills during the 2020 and 2021 offseasons with the Bills. The fellowship is an opportunity for former collegiate and professional football players to learn about scouting, identifying talent and roster-building. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 offseason for Brown was all virtual. It was unfortunate but Brown was able to create a solid foundation which he was able to build off this year while working with the team in person during training camp.