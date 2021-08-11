Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tips for Staying Healthy During Back-to-School Season

By Tim W
kellysthoughtsonthings.com
 8 days ago

The back-to-school season is a busy one for students and parents alike. Preparing to get back to school where they will learn new things and socialize with their friends is sure to get the children excited. If you are worried about their health, here are some tips that you can use to make sure that your children stay healthy during this season.

kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wash Hands#Whooping Cough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Kidskclu.org

Tips For Parents On How To Get Their Kids Back To Healthy Habits

Lots of people gained excess weight during the pandemic, and emerging data suggest kids were no exception. Across racial and socioeconomic lines, kids put on weight as schools went online, sports were canceled and routines collapsed. NPR health correspondent Maria Godoy joins us for some tips for parents about how to get their kids back to healthy habits. Maria, hi.
Pawtucket, RIrimonthly.com

Pawtucket Health Coach Shares Tips for Staying Healthy in Stressful Times

Holistic health and fitness coach Michaela Foulkes has been helping people with fat burning for more than seven years and personal training for fifteen years, and her background with supplements started more than sixteen years ago. The fasting expert from downtown Pawtucket gets her clients into a fat-burning mode and helps them lose weight either with or without personal training.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Clinic pediatrician and mom of two shares tips for keeping kids healthy when back at school

Masks offer kids an extra layer of protection and currently are the safest option for children under 12 as they head back to school. This advice comes from Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children's and also a mom of two youngsters. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned more about the best ways to keep kids safe as the country sees the Delta variant complicate the COVID pandemic.
Environmentz1077fm.com

TIPS TO STAY HYDRATED DURING HEAT WAVE

The heat wave is continuing today, expected to last through this evening. With high temps projected throughout the Morongo Basin, Cassidy Taylor asks the question, are you drinking enough water?. Dehydration occurs when you use or lose more fluid than you take in, and your body doesn’t have enough water...
KidsDuluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: 2 Dental Tips for kids

A life of good dental health begins in childhood. "We want to help children become good adult patients," says Dr. Elise Sarvas, a pediatric dentist at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. "Our goals are to help them learn how to care for their teeth and to help prevent problems before they happen."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Ryan Sutter Health Deteriorating Amid Lyme Disease Battle?

Is Ryan Sutter experiencing health concerns three months after learning that he has Lyme disease?. Sutter made sure his fans knew about his health journey and kept them updated with the recent treatments and procedures he received. Over the weekend, Sutter shared an update to his fans about his health...
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsa Health Department administering third vaccine dose

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is now administering a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to those who are immunocompromised. According to the CDC, an additional dose of the COVID vaccine is recommended for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy