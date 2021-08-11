Cancel
Bangor, ME

Cloudy & Humid Today, Dangerous Heat & Humidity Thursday & Friday

By Todd Simcox
wabi.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy today thanks to a southerly breeze bringing in some low-level moisture off the ocean. This will limit our heating a bit and keep temperatures in the 70s for highs this afternoon. An approaching upper-level disturbance will give us a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with the best chance being over northern and western parts of the state. Dewpoints will begin the day in the mid-60s on average and climb to the upper 60s to low 70s in spots this afternoon making for a very sticky day across the state. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will quiet down later this evening as the disturbance moves to our east. Plan on more low clouds and areas of fog for the nighttime tonight. Fog may be dense in spots so use caution if you have travel plans tonight or early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-60s to near 70° tonight.

www.wabi.tv

