Biden nominates Elizabeth Prelogar to be solicitor general

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.