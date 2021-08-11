Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden nominates Elizabeth Prelogar to be solicitor general

By Veronica Stracqualursi
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated acting US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to permanently take on the role of representing the US government in cases before the Supreme Court.

Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Joe Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
U.S. PoliticsCNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

Bomb threat suspect posted videos on Facebook calling for President Biden and Democrats to step down. The bomb threat suspect taken into custody by US Capitol Police posted several Facebook videos earlier today in which he appeared to be holding an explosive device inside his truck. The suspect has been...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

This debacle has exposed Joe Biden as a failed president

Joe Biden has no interest in your facts. Those are from four or five days ago. Or, actually, two. In his contentious interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos — his sentences jumbled together, alternately rambling and insisting with vociferous certainty things that were not true — Biden came across as an image of incompetent frailty.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
POTUSCNN

Biden promised allies 'America is back.' Chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal is making them fear it's still 'America First.'

Washington (CNN) — Visiting Brussels earlier this summer, President Joe Biden was single-minded in his message to American allies. "America is back," he declared in the lobby of the European Union's headquarters, repeating a mantra he had uttered at nearly every stop of his first trip abroad, during which leaders welcomed him as a salve to four years of Trump-era angst.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Trump rips Biden, ‘woke generals’ on Afghanistan withdrawal

​Former President Donald Trump is blasting President Biden and “our woke generals'” chaotic evacuation operation in Afghanistan — giving his own idea of how it should have been carried out. “First you bring out all of the American citizens,” Trump said in an emailed statement on Thursday. “​Then you bring...

