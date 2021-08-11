BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 August 21: Supernatural Star Rallies SPN Family

It was a time earlier this summer that the Supernatural family would rather forget. Back in June, the series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki had a bit of a dust-up over some surprising news when it was revealed that Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the prequel spinoff The Winchesters. Padalecki felt he was kept out of the loop, feelings were hurt, some harsh things were said/tweeted in the heat of the moment- you know how it goes with family. Not long after, Padalecki let everyone know that he and Ackles had spoken and "things are good." In the tweet, he wrote, "[Jensen Ackles] and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers." Here's a look at a screencap followed by a look at his tweet: