BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 August 21: Supernatural Star Rallies SPN Family

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlies in the vasoline we are. Sometimes it blows my mind. Keep getting stuck here all the time. It isn't you, isn't me. Search for things that you can't see. Going blind out of reach Somewhere in the vasoline… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Stone Temple Pilots (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. The Wednesday newbies include a triple dose of Rick and Morty, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane likes having Victor Garber around, and Supernatural & Walker star Jared Padalecki rallies the SPN Family to help out one of their own. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
Charitiesbleedingcool.com

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause

As we've seen many times during the show's 15-season run, The CW's Supernatural has lived up to being known as the "SPN Family" with the way the fans and creative team have maintained a tight bond of support and encouragement over the years. And even after the Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki-starring series shuffled off the network's programming coil, the love, care & concern remain as strong as ever. A perfect example of this came our way earlier today, with Padalecki putting out a call to arms for a good cause. Holli Dewees, a member of the SPN Family, passed away from her battle with breast cancer earlier this month. To raise funds to help support her two children, a GoFundMe was started up with Padalecki offering a Zoom call with one person (chosen at random) who donates $10 or more (with all of the details including how to donate here).
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Jason Alexander Will Play a Pastor on ABC’s ‘The Conners’ This Fall

Worlds are colliding: “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander will guest this upcoming season on “The Conners,” making him the latest 1990s icon to appear on the “Roseanne” sequel series. Alexander will appear in two episodes this season as “Pastor Phil,” described as “an unconventional cleric with a rebel past. He uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word.” Viewers will be introduced to Pastor Phil when he’s a speaker at an AA meeting that Becky (Lecy Goranson) attends and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) joins in, looking for spiritual guidance. Season 4 of “The Conners” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki Clarifies ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Reaction: “It’s Hard to Tweet a Specific Tone”. Jared Padalecki says that he loves former Supernatural co-star and “brother” Jensen Ackles “deeply” and that the tone of his Twitter response to the announcement of the long-running CW show’s…. Jensen, Danneel Ackles Ink Overall Deal at...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Powerpuff Girls: What Chloe Bennet’s Departure Means for the Upcoming Series

Do you still remember your favorite childhood cartoons? There are the ones you rush home to after a long day at school, and also those that you excitedly wake up early for on weekends. The shows may all be a distant memory now, but they are a reminder of simpler times. The good old days of carefree youth. Viewers are given another opportunity to walk down memory lane, as another classic show is about to make a modern-day comeback. The throwback we never knew the small screen needed comes in the form of The CW’s upcoming live action series, Powerpuff Girls.
TV Seriesd23.com

A Special Guest Star Joins Monsters At Work—Watch a Sneak Peek!

Is it National Take Your Child to Work Day in Monstropolis?. In this week’s new episode of Monsters At Work, streaming Wednesday on Disney+, executive producer Bobs Gannaway’s daughter, Hadley Gannaway, guest stars as Ms. Flint’s daughter, Thalia—and we’ve got an exclusive look in the clip below! Hadley even shares a scene with her dad, who voices Otis, the Monsters, Inc. receptionist, in the series.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Clarifies Jensen Ackles/Prequel Matter

It was a time earlier this summer that the Supernatural family would rather forget. Back in June, the series stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki had a bit of a dust-up over some surprising news when it was revealed that Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the prequel spinoff The Winchesters. Padalecki felt he was kept out of the loop, feelings were hurt, some harsh things were said/tweeted in the heat of the moment- you know how it goes with family. Not long after, Padalecki let everyone know that he and Ackles had spoken and "things are good." In the tweet, he wrote, "[Jensen Ackles] and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers." Here's a look at a screencap followed by a look at his tweet:
Helena, MTbleedingcool.com

Big Sky Season 2 Casts Janina Gavankar; Jesse James Keitel Recurring

With a second season kicking in on September 30, fans of ABC and David E. Kelley's Big Sky are learning more about how the second season cast of the Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-starring drama-thriller is shaping up. Janina Gavankar (Sleepy Hollow, The Mysteries of Laura) is set to join Winnick, Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic. In addition, Jesse James Keitel's Jerrie is moving from a series regular to recurring. First reported by Deadline Hollywood, Gavankar's Ren is new to Helena. After a simple business transaction results in a messy car wreck involving one of her employees, Ren comes to town hellbent on getting answers. Now she must find out who betrayed her, but the more rocks she overturns, the more snakes she discovers. Ren's moves are calculated and she strongly believes that it is best to keep your enemies close- which might spell bad news for Dewell & Hoyt.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Superman & Lois Adds [Spoiler] as Series Regular for Season 2

The following contains major spoilers from the Season 1 finale of The CW’s Superman & Lois. Superman & Lois has further supersized its cast for Season 2, with the addition of another series regular. The superhero series ended its freshman run on Tuesday night with the crash landing in Smallville of a space pod carrying Natalie Irons, John Henry’s daughter via the Lois of his own Earth. TVLine can now confirm that Tayler Buck, who plays Natalie, will be a full-time cast member for Season 2. She thus joins Sofia Hasmik, who plays Smallville Gazette journo Chrissy Beppo, as a new series regular. Buck,...
New Haven Register

'Pepper Ann' to Stream on Disney Plus in September (TV News Roundup)

The first three seasons of the fan-favorite ’90s animated series will be available to stream next month, with the release of Seasons 4 and 5 still unclear. Created by Sue Rose, “Pepper Ann” follows the adventures of its titular redhead character and her friends and family. Known for its witty parodies and infectious theme song, the series tackled topics including body issues, school work and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ Adds Eliza Bennett as a Long-Lost Carrington

Eliza Bennett has been cast in the role of Amanda Carrington on The CW’s “Dynasty.” Bennett joins Season 4 in a recurring guest star role, with her first episode being “The British Are Coming” on Aug. 27. She will be a series regular in the forthcoming fifth season. The original 1980s primetime soap opera “Dynasty” featured Catherine Oxenberg in the role of Amanda for the first three years of the character’s existence. (Her apt entrance was in the fifth season episode titled “Amanda.”) Karen Cellini stepped in in recasting. This version of Amanda is described as a long-lost Carrington relative who was born...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Ghosts Teaser: Let's Just Say Samantha & Jay's Home Comes with Extras

Along with bringing us our favorite season of the year, this October also brings us CBS' remake of the British comedy series Ghosts, with Rose McIver (I, Zombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Harvey Girls Forever!) playing the new owners of a country estate inhabited by an eclectic group of deceased residents. From what we've seen of the series so far, the U.S. remake appears to be maintaining the same vibe and tone as the original series with enough (fingers crossed) tweaks to allow the series to stand on its own. Now we've got a new teaser for you to check out, one that might have our couple rethinking their views on New York City.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Shares Short & Sweet Season 3 Update

With this production being one of many to suffer from delays due to the global pandemic, the recent stretch of news and updates from the cast and crew has been bringing smiles to a number of fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. Earlier this week, executive producer & showrunner Steve Blackman revealed that he would be stepping behind the camera to helm an episode of the upcoming third season. Now, Elliot Page is checking in with a warm "Mornin" greeting via Instagram along with a short, sweet, and to-the-point update on how filming is going: "… almost done." That falls in line with what Page and co-star Justin Min were posting earlier in the month and now gets the speculation humming about when it will hit screens (we're going with February 2022).
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

From 'Cobra Kai' to 'Ted Lasso,' Tense Relationships Make for Thoughtful TV

Call it adversarial evolution: this year’s slate of comedy series Emmy nominees tell stories of characters in states of conflict. But the friction in these rocky relationships isn’t just funny — it’s transformative. Ultimately, these sparring partners are making each other into better versions of themselves. The pairings encompass everything...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Teaser: Bloodlust, Bob Seger & More

While we know that when Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will have some serious second-season-finale issues to address when they return next month for the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, we just need to say this on behalf of our second favorite vampire slayer (Buffy still rules). There's something to be said for being a vampire clan that has a vampire killer as a friend & part of their crew. Maybe that's how our fav vamps are able to reach the top of the vampire political food chain (though killing off a number of members also helps). To help get a better sense of where this is all going, FX released a new teaser with some great comedic setup (though we're not thrilled seeing Guillermo in a cage).
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Dynasty’: Eliza Bennett Joins CW Drama

British actress Eliza Bennett has joined the CW drama Dynasty in the role of Amanda Carrington. She will become a series regular in season 5. Amanda is the long-lost Carrington relative, born and raised in Europe, who arrives on the Carrington doorstep bringing with her a treasure trove of secrets from their past… and hers, according to the network. She is described as smart, confident, and can hold her own against any Carrington who comes at her. She works as a lawyer by day and by night is a bit of a party girl who stirs up trouble in a family full of troublemakers. Developed for The CW by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, Dynasty watches as two of America’s wealthiest families feud for control over their fortune and their children. The show is based on the beloved soap opera of the same name, which originally aired on ABC between 1981 and 1989. It was renewed for a fifth season in February. Bennett’s film credits include roles in The Prince and Me, Nanny McPhee, and Inkheart. On the small screen, she guest-starred on Broadchurch and had a leading role in MTV’s Sweet/Vicious. She is repped by ICM Partners, Affirmative Entertainment, and Independent Talent in the UK.

