Happy Birthday, Jim Lee in The Daily LITG, 11th of August 2021

Comic book creator John Paul Leon died in May this year, aged 49, after being diagnosed with cancer. Co-creator of Static for Milestone Comics, he first worked at Michael Davis' artist studio and majoring in illustration at New York's School of Visual Arts, studying under artists such as Will Eisner, Walter Simonson, and Jack Potter and gaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Beginning his comic career on Robocop for Dark Horse with John Arcudi, John Paul Leon followed that launching a comic that he would be associated with for the rest of his life, Static with Dwayne McDuffie for Milestone, which would become the cartoon Static Shock and also drew Shadow Cabinet for the publisher. He was the lead artist on the Marvel series Earth X with Alex Ross and Jim Krueger, The Further Adventures of Cyclops and Phoenix with Peter Milligan, co-created The Winter Men with Brett Lewis for WildStorm/DC Comics, and worked on Challengers Of The Unknown with Steven Grant as well as drawing the recent Batman: Creature of the Night, with Kurt Busiek. Through their runs, his cover work was also a regular on of DMZ, The Massive, Sheriff Of Babylon, and Hellblazer. He also drew cover artwork for the Boom Studios' licensed Die Hard comic book Die Hard: Year One back in 2009. And it is his cover for that first issue which is up for auction as part of Heritage's Original Comics Art auction this week, going under the hammer later today.