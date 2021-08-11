Cancel
Scottville, MI

Cole's Antiques Villa owners prepare for 'heartfelt' goodbye to Scottville

By RILEY KELLEY Daily News Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTVILLE — Cole’s Antiques Villa is closed, but owners Jerry and Sally Cole are adamant about one thing: They’re not quitting, just moving on. The Coles are in the process of selling their building in downtown Scottville, and the remaining antiques will be auctioned off later in the month. But Sally and Jerry will still be around. They hope to do some appraising and consulting for antiques owners, and they’ll continue to collect.

