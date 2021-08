Simon Cowell may have initially scoffed at the fact that Donovan only goes by one name like superstars Madonna or Cher, but his audition definitely just earned him that title. With a dream of being a Broadway performer, Donovan fittingly chose the song “Think of Me” from “The Phantom of the Opera.” This was a bold move considering the masterpiece is known for its wide range and challenging final notes. Yet from the moment Donovan belted out the first note, his performance seemed effortless — and led Cowell to take back his initial judgement!