Packers open four more acres of public park in Titletown District, bringing public areas west of Lambeau Field to 14 acres

Post-Crescent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON – The construction fence is down in the Titletown District and the full scope of what the Green Bay Packers have wrought is apparent. The district is now open from Marlee Lane in the west to South Ridge Road to the east. All of the district is visible from the top of the 20-foot platform, called Titletown Square, that is home to the under-construction TitletownFlats apartments and the largely finished TitletownOffice building. Lambeau Field provides the district's backdrop.

