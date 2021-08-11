Packers open four more acres of public park in Titletown District, bringing public areas west of Lambeau Field to 14 acres

Going retro is never out of style, right? The Green Bay Packers are throwing it way back for a uniform this season. On Thursday, the team unveiled an all-green uniform it will wear in Week 7 against the Washington Football Team. It is all green with gold numbers and gold stripes on the jersey sleeves and pants. The look was last worn from 1950 to '53, an era of Packers football that predated Lambeau Field and Vince Lombardi.