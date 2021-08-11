Jenkins: Council member resigns, attends next meeting as resident

After resigning from the Jenkins City Council on July 22, Donna Stricker attended the Monday, Aug. 9, regular meeting as a resident. Stricker spoke during the public comment time to reiterate Debbie Siltman's request that the council revisit its original plan to hold a second monthly meeting (4:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month) and whether that original plan offered the possibility of making decisions or just having discussions.