Jenkins, MN

Jenkins: Council member resigns, attends next meeting as resident

By Travis G. Grimler
Pine And Lakes News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter resigning from the Jenkins City Council on July 22, Donna Stricker attended the Monday, Aug. 9, regular meeting as a resident. Stricker spoke during the public comment time to reiterate Debbie Siltman's request that the council revisit its original plan to hold a second monthly meeting (4:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month) and whether that original plan offered the possibility of making decisions or just having discussions.

