After the 2020 that we live, it is very comforting to see how, to some extent, the world narrative is changing to words like “recovery”, “reactivation”, among many others that bring with them a dose of hope. Many times we have fallen into the temptation of wishing that things were as before, I understand that, to be able to recover a little from the freedom of being surrounded by many people without worries, to being able to hug that person who, out of care, You haven't gotten closer than five feet to him in a year, going from being able to smile at someone without a mask hiding it. All this has led me to make a series of reflections on whether we really want to go back to how the world was in 2019 or, although we can take advantage of this situation to incorporate a new word into the narrative: “reinvention”.