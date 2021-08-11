665 Spirit Airlines Meltdown
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:09:55 — 32.0MB) Spirit Airlines cancels over 2000 flights, American Airlines offers free TikTok access, a cargo flight returns to Narita with a fire indication, a GA gallery is coming to the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum, and aviation jet fuel shortages impact aerial firefighting operations. Also, an Across the Pond segment with Pieter Johnson and managing editor of Aerospace magazine, Tim Robinson.www.airplanegeeks.com
Comments / 1