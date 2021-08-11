Cancel
Oklahoma's Bill Bedenbaugh is Pleased With his O-Line Early in Camp

By Ryan Chapman
Oklahoma’s offensive line coach has never been one to shy away from some tough love.

Often billed as one of the more intense, frank coaches in the program, Bill Bedenbaugh struck a different tune after Oklahoma’s fourth practice of fall camp on Tuesday, instead speaking glowingly of his o-line.

“I think we’ve got really good competition across the board. The mentality is much improved, the consistency is much improved,” Bedenbaugh said in his post-practice press conference. “Feel good about where we are right now, but it’s got to continue.”

But Bedenbaugh was incredibly cautious to not heap too much praise, as he repeated over and over that the unit is only four practices into camp, and a lot can change between now and when the Sooners kickoff in New Orleans against Tulane on Sept. 4.

“We’ve only had four practices, two days in pads,” said Bedenbaugh. “For us to be the best offensive line in the country, we have to continue to get better every day. And we have up until this point.

“I’m excited right now if it continues on this trajectory that it’s been on. But it’s a constant every day thing.”

Position battles aplenty have spilled over into camp, as Oklahoma lost center Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy from last year’s starting five. The addition of Wanya Morris has opened up the competition at left tackle as well, and Tyrese Robinson’s progress at right tackle could mean that OU rolls out a new right guard in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUOcz_0bOKfbWQ00
A starter last year at right guard for the Oklahoma Sooners, Tyrese Robinson is also working at right tackle ahead of the 2021 season OU Athletics

For the entire line, however, production last year is by no means a guarantee as Bedenbaugh has turned the page to 2021.

“We’ve got some young guys that are really improving at a fast rate, which means the guys that may have played or may have started have got to keep raising their game,” Bedenbaugh said. “And I think that’s what’s happening. I think everybody sees the depth, the competition that we have.”

One guy who continually draws rave reviews is sophomore Andrew Raym.

The Broken Arrow High School product has been battling for the center job, and Bedenbaugh said he’s been incredibly pleased with his progress thus far.

“What I’ve seen of him up to this point, very very impressive,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s got every tool, he’s got every trait to be an elite center. He’s got the size, the athleticism, the smarts. He’s really really working at it, and that’s the biggest thing.

“I think Raym has a lot of the same qualities that (Creed Humphrey) had coming in.”

As Bedenbaugh preached, Raym has to continue to be consistent in practice and strive to improve every single day, because as Bedenbaugh would be the first to tell him, the Sooners are only four days into fall camp.

But should things continue to trend in that direction, Oklahoma could have a strong replacement for Humphrey and his production.

Overall, Bedenbaugh said he was pleased with the maturity of the group.

“If you guys are at practice, I’m not yelling or doing all that a bunch because they’re doing what the hell they’re supposed to do,” he said. “They’re doing what we need them to do.

“I feel good about all of them… We’ve got good options. We’ve got really good options.”

The offensive line entered 2021 as one of the biggest question marks on a team tipped to contend for a National Championship, but it seems things are going according to plan so far according to the hard to impress Bedenbaugh.

“Do I feel good right now? Heck yeah I do. Now can we come in here tomorrow and I’ll be more negative? Maybe,” he said. “I feel as good as I can four days into a camp.”

