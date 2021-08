Dan Stevens found it “a bit distressing” that so many people wrote about ‘Downton Abbey’ on Twitter. The 39-year-old actor – who became a household name thanks to his role as Matthew Crawley in the period drama – found it “interesting and exciting” that the saga was one of the first TV shows to be “live-tweeted” in a big way but he admitted it also made it tougher because so many people were offering instant opinions.