Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines Warns Delta Variant May Negatively Impact 3rd Quarter Profits

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEQRi_0bOKdKmb00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — After posting profits in the second quarter, officials with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines now say the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has darkened the outlook for the airlines. As it stands, Southwest says it may not turn a profit in the third quarter as infections spread.

The revelation, contained in a August 11 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, comes just three weeks after Southwest CEO Gary Kelly called the airline’s most recent quarter a “milestone” after turning its first profit without government assistance in more than a year.

The airline said Wednesday that it was profitable in July, but believes the recent negative effects of the pandemic on August and September revenue will make profitability less likely in the third quarter if the benefits of temporary salaries and wages relief are excluded.

The problems are appearing in what are called close-in bookings and close-in trip cancellations, trips people scheduled several weeks out. The first is falling, the second rising in recent weeks, Southwest said, and it tied those trends to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Shares dropped more than 2% before the opening bell and shares of all other major airlines followed.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Lifestyleliveandletsfly.com

Southwest Airlines Delays Over 1,300 Flights As Summer Of Misery Continues

Southwest Airlines continues to experience operational woes, with flight delays exceeding 1,300 yesterday and no relief in sight. Southwest Airlines Summer of Misery Continues With Over 1,300 Delays. This week is not shaping up well for Southwest Airlines. Per FlightAware:. On Tuesday, August 17th Southwest Airlines cancelled 159 flights (roughly...
Aerospace & DefenseDallas News

Southwest Airlines pilots ready to picket over ‘frustration’ and ‘chaos’ of summer flying increase

The union for Southwest Airlines pilots has authorized its members to hold picketing demonstrations over what they call unfair working conditions this summer. Leaders of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association say members have repeatedly been forced into working additional days of flying, been stuck without hotels and transportation, and are dealing with flight schedules that have constantly been reshuffled as the airline struggles to keep up with the uptick in flying demand this summer.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Brings Back $49 Fare Sale

Southwest Airlines is putting fall flights on sale from under $100 roundtrip this week. Available for purchase now through Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the three-day sale is good for continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii and international flights between September 7 and December 15, 2021 and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 7 through December 9, 2021.
NFLThe Guardian

United Airlines

United Airlines reminds crew not to restrain unruly passengers with duct tape. Airlines have encountered an unusual number of disorderly customers in recent months, occasionally leading to unorthodox methods of restraint. United Airlines aims to revive Concorde spirit with supersonic planes. Company places order for 15 Boom Overture jets capable...
Economytherealdeal.com

Airbnb boasts second-quarter revenue beat but sounds Delta variant warning

Airbnb’s business has rebounded decisively from the depths of the pandemic, but the near-term outlook for the business is still unclear as the virus mutates and resurges. Airbnb shares tumbled about 5 percent in after-market trading after the company issued a warning about “volatile and non-linear” year-over-year performance to come.
TravelNew York Post

Southwest Airlines says COVID-19 surge is causing travel cancellations

Southwest Airlines said it expects a significant drop in revenue as Americans ditch travel plans amid rising COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The company said Wednesday it saw a “deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021, which are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant,” according to a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID variant causes Southwest to lower hopes for 3Q profit

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter as a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant darkens the outlook for travel. The disclosure comes just three weeks after Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the airline had...
TravelWDAM-TV

Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues. The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months. That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter. The company is forecasting even more revenue for...
EconomyZacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: LUV's Delta Variant-Led Warning, CPA's July Traffic & More

LUV - Free Report) management stated that it will be difficult for the company to be profitable in the September quarter as bookings in recent times are being affected by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The current stance is therefore in stark contrast to the commentary made last month, which suggested that the company expects to be profitable in the third and the fourth quarter of 2021.
Travelaudacy.com

Business: Delta Variant slows airline travel

Spending on airline travel slowed last month as the delta variant spread. July consumer credit card data analyzed by JP Morgan show spending on air travel tumbled 20%. That supports federal data showing the number of people who passed through U.S. airports was down 4% in the week of July 19 compared to the prior week — the first weekly percentage drop since April. Spending on restaurants slipped 2-1/2% in July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy