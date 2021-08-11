Cancel
Bay City, MI

Man Charged in 2020 Bay City Boating Death

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman killed in a drunken boating crash last summer has led to a plea deal in Bay County Circuit Court. 26-year-old Kyle Loiselle of Thomas Township pleaded no contest to operating a watercraft while intoxicated causing death. Prosecutors dropped charges of operating a watercraft while intoxicated causing serious injury in exchange for the plea. On August 16, 2020, Loiselle was driving a boat on the Saginaw River in Bay City. He and three passengers had been drinking and doing drugs, according to police. The boat crashed into the Lake State Railway Bridge near the Independence Bridge.

