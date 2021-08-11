Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Getting Together Again: Homestead Village

By Homestead Village
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave the Date: August 12, 2021: Join us for an informative seminar to learn all about Homestead Village from President, Douglas Motter and Director of Marketing, Christina Gallagher. This session will cover details about entrance fees, monthly fees, amenities, services, and future plans of Homestead Village. This event will be offered both virtually through Zoom, and in-person at The Bachman Center with limited seating available.

