UFO-shaped roof tops glazed 'alienware pop-up store' in hangzhou, china

designboom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘alienware pop-up store‘ in hangzhou, china, takes form as a glazed round structure topped by a huge UFO-shaped roof. gramco company sought to design a visible landmark building located in one of the most popular and lively tourist spots in china, among numerous brand stores with a dense flow of passers-by. the overall exterior wall is made up of several large transparent glasses, giving the impression of a floating roof.

