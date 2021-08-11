UFO-shaped roof tops glazed 'alienware pop-up store' in hangzhou, china

For FORMORAL, a skincare brand grounded in medical science, Lia Xing and Haifeng Luo of Lialawlab created an otherworldly flagship locale in Hangzhou, China, punctuated by arched forms and monochromatic surfaces. In creating the store, which is situated inside a mall, the designers looked to the brand's tech-forward products to conceive of a series of spatial scenes that invite sensory exploration, including a central egg-shaped pod. To add intrigue while working within the existing building constraints, the team constructed interactive design elements throughout the 1,291-square-foot space, optimizing the store's functionality with private areas for skincare consultations. "If the human body is regarded as a moving architecture, skin is the exterior that covers the skeleton, composing a 'curtain wall structure' with cells as unit components," the designers share, noting that the architecture of a given building functions in much the same way.