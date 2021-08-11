UFO-shaped roof tops glazed 'alienware pop-up store' in hangzhou, china
‘alienware pop-up store‘ in hangzhou, china, takes form as a glazed round structure topped by a huge UFO-shaped roof. gramco company sought to design a visible landmark building located in one of the most popular and lively tourist spots in china, among numerous brand stores with a dense flow of passers-by. the overall exterior wall is made up of several large transparent glasses, giving the impression of a floating roof.www.designboom.com
