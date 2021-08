The Euros might be a distant memory at this point, but it’s still not too late for it to come home. If, of course, by ‘it’ you mean table football. Later this month, the Victoria Tavern in Islington will host a world record attempt for the most people playing table football in a 24-hour period – and you can be part of it. The pub's event will take place at 7pm on August 26 and aims to shatter the current record that was set in Mexico City in 2018, when 1,080 people played table football all at once.