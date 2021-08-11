Cancel
Richmond, VA

College Football Player Allegedly Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Practice

By Dane Enerio
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old college football player allegedly died of cardiac arrest while training at a Richmond, Virginia school over the weekend. Quandarius Wilburn, Virginia Union University's (VUU) 6-foot-2 defensive end, collapsed and died Sunday during conditioning drills at the school's on-campus football facility, Hovey Stadium, local newspaper the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. He was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center after his collapse.

