College Football Player Allegedly Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Practice
An 18-year-old college football player allegedly died of cardiac arrest while training at a Richmond, Virginia school over the weekend. Quandarius Wilburn, Virginia Union University's (VUU) 6-foot-2 defensive end, collapsed and died Sunday during conditioning drills at the school's on-campus football facility, Hovey Stadium, local newspaper the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. He was rushed by ambulance to VCU Medical Center after his collapse.www.ibtimes.com
