OWGR changes will allow for more accurate rankings and potentially help PGA Tour players

By Shane Ryan
Golf Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2022, a year from now, the system used to calculate the Official World Golf Ranking will undergo significant changes. "While the Ranking has served men’s professional golf exceptionally well," reads an explainer provided to the media from the OWGR governing board this week, "analysis has revealed that by modernizing two components of the system, the Ranking could provide significantly greater accuracy while differentiating performances [i.e., rank] of all 5,000 players included in the system."

