2-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Crashes Car Into 10-Month-Old Baby After Letting Handbrake Off; Infant Dies

A family from Texas is grieving the loss of a two-year-old girl, who was taken away from them in a freak accident. The toddler was attending a birthday party with her family on Sunday, July 11, 2021. As the 2-year-old girl was surrounded by her loved ones, a part belonging to a Chevy truck popped off and unexpectedly hit her in the head. The little girl was sitting on a four-wheeler in the lead-up to the accident. At some point, the family decided to move a truck that was parked just a few feet away from where the toddler was sitting.