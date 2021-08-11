2-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Crashes Car Into 10-Month-Old Baby After Letting Handbrake Off; Infant Dies
A 2-year-old girl in Russia accidentally killed a 10-month-old baby while playing inside a car, local media reported Monday. The incident took place Sunday in the village of Chertovitsy in the region of Voronezh Oblast. The girl was listening to music and playing in her parents' car when she mistakenly let the handbrake off. The vehicle reportedly rolled forward and hit an infant sitting on the side of the river with his father.www.ibtimes.com
