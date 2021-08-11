Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

2-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Crashes Car Into 10-Month-Old Baby After Letting Handbrake Off; Infant Dies

By Suman Varandani
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2-year-old girl in Russia accidentally killed a 10-month-old baby while playing inside a car, local media reported Monday. The incident took place Sunday in the village of Chertovitsy in the region of Voronezh Oblast. The girl was listening to music and playing in her parents' car when she mistakenly let the handbrake off. The vehicle reportedly rolled forward and hit an infant sitting on the side of the river with his father.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 11

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handbrake#Dagestan#Russia#Accident#News 24#Google Translate#7news#Ford Focus#Republic World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldInternational Business Times

Fetus Weighing 400 Gms Removed From 18-Month-Old Baby Girl's Body

Doctors have successfully removed an undeveloped embryo weighing around 400 grams from the body of an 18-month-old baby girl. The child had a rare medical condition called 'Fetus in Fetu.'. The rare surgery was performed in the Indian state of Gujarat on July 22, reported The Times Of India. The...
Tulsa, OKKRQE News 13

Mother arrested after 12-year-old gives birth to 24-year-old man’s baby

TULSA (WJW) – An Oklahoma mother has been arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to a 24-year-old man’s child. Tulsa Police Department says the mother, Desiree Castaneda, allegedly knew of the relationship between the two and threw them a baby shower. She faces charges of enabling child sex abuse and child neglect in the case.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Mother Allegedly Decapitates 35-Day-Old Baby, Hides Infant's Torso Inside Bathroom

A 28-year-old woman in India was arrested for allegedly decapitating her 35-day-old baby, who was born prematurely at eight months. The accused is said to have dumped the infant's severed head in a forest, while she hid the torso in a pot inside the washroom. The horrific incident took place in the state of West Bengal last week, the Press Trust of India reported.
PetsInternational Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of His Friends, Child’s Half-Eaten Body Found

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.
New York Post

14-year-old girl dies at Ohio amusement park after fall

A 14-year-old Ohio girl has died after she disappeared underwater for about a half-hour at an amusement park, authorities said. Mykiara Jones, a rising freshman at Middletown High School, became submerged after she fell from some sort of jumping apparatus around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Waterpark in Middletown, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.
KidsPosted by
KFI AM 640

One-Year-Old Boy Dies On His First Day At Daycare

A South Carolina family is reeling after their one-year-old son died during his first day at daycare. The boy, identified as Zion Lee Watson was nervous and his family wasn't sure if he would be able to spend the entire day away from his mother. But, his family said they never expected that they would never see him again.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

1-Month-Old Baby's Bloated Body Found Floating In Watery Grave

The corpse of a 1-month-old baby, with a black mark on her forehead, was found floating in a watery grave in India. People, who lived near the Ambedkar Bridge in the western state of Gujarat, spotted a small object floating down the river Thursday. Initially, they thought it was a doll. However, the eye-witnesses suspected something strange, and alerted the police.
AccidentsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

2-year-old girl dies in “freak accident” after plate pops off a truck and hits her in her head

A family from Texas is grieving the loss of a two-year-old girl, who was taken away from them in a freak accident. The toddler was attending a birthday party with her family on Sunday, July 11, 2021. As the 2-year-old girl was surrounded by her loved ones, a part belonging to a Chevy truck popped off and unexpectedly hit her in the head. The little girl was sitting on a four-wheeler in the lead-up to the accident. At some point, the family decided to move a truck that was parked just a few feet away from where the toddler was sitting.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Newborn Baby Found In Garbage Bag Dumped Near Street, 18-Year-Old Mom In Custody

A newborn baby girl was found inside a garbage bag, which was dumped in a bush, near the French city of Lyon. Local authorities said the infant was found Tuesday by passers-by. The cries of the child, believed to be just a day old, grabbed the attention of those walking by a street in a residential and shopping area in the town of Meyzieu, Euro News reported.

Comments / 11

Community Policy