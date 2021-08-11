Cancel
Maple Shade Township, NJ

Maple Shade building housing Macy’s Furniture Gallery sold for $9.85M

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Macy’s Furniture Gallery Store property in Maple Shade has sold for $9.85 million, according to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. The 72,625-square-foot retail property at 493 Route 38 W. was sold by an undisclosed owner to Northbridge Partners, the firm said in a news release. The single-tenant building is triple net long-term leased by Macy’s, which has occupied the property since 2001 and recently executed a 10-year lease extension.

