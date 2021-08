The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging people, even if they’re vaccinated, to wear masks indoors in 59 of New York’s 62 counties. The CDC strongly recommends masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19 — now 94% of all U.S. counties. Areas seeing at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people (or an 8-9.9% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “substantial” spread, and areas seeing at least 100 cases per 100,000 people (or at least a 10% positivity rate) in the past 7 days are considered “high” spread.