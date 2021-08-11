4 Ways To Own Your Story, Because Every Bit Of It Is Worth Celebrating

I don’t say that to be cliché. I don’t say that to give you a false sense of encouragement. I say that to be honest. I say that to be real. The past few days, I’ve been following Taylor Swift’s album re-recordings, and it’s encouraged me to think about the nature of stories. I first listened to “Fearless” in elementary school, and I understood her story then—or at least, a part of it. As I revisit her work over a decade later, I still understand her story, but I understand it differently. I’ve grown. Some of the lyrics have become a little more real for me. Some have completely changed meaning. Others have remained the same.