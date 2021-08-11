Top 3 Humanitarian Crises of 2021

The Taliban held its first press conference today and took questions from reporters. Zabihullah Mujahid, a longtime spokesperson for the group, congratulated all Afghans on what he called their freedom. He also outlined some of the Taliban's policies and ideas and attempted to reassure various groups that they would be safe under Taliban rule. He talked about what that future might look like, what he called a strong Islamic and inclusive government. Well, for a look at how Afghanistan's future appears to diplomats around the world, we're joined now by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.