While You Are Ringing In The Summer, Don’t Forget To Remember The Importance Of What We Have Off For.

By shahb noni
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The American flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies from the last breath of each solider who died protecting it.”. On this present day in America, we currently have over 1.4 million brave men and women actively listed in the armed forces to protect and serve our country.

