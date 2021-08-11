Cancel
Mental Health

Sometimes I Prefer The World A Bit Blurry

By shahb noni
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been wearing glasses since I was seven years old. When I was young, I loved wearing my glasses. Noticing each individual leaf on a tree or the distinct smile lines on my mother’s face was an absolute dream. Now I prefer to take off my glasses at times, despite being considered legally blind. Twinkle lights glow brighter when blurred. It is easier to ignore the graying hairs when viewed in a softer light. All in all, the famous cliche “ignorance is bliss” couldn’t be truer.

