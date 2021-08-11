How to Maintain Professional Partnerships in Business

Regardless of your industry or role, your career is guaranteed to be influenced in one way or another by finance and accounting. If you’re a business professional, your performance is likely evaluated based on the value you add to your organization. If you work at a nonprofit, your salary is dictated by its budget. If you’re an investor, financial accounting is how you gain insight into companies you’re considering funding. If you’re an entrepreneur, it’s how you understand whether your business is successful and communicate its performance to others.