Minded And Embrace All Life Has To Offer

Why stop vaccinations at the age of 17? That was the question I couldn’t help asking when I heard the latest advice from the JCVI rolling out the availability of vaccines to 16 and 17 year olds. Across the country there are surely thousands, if not millions, of children – supported by their parents – who believe wholeheartedly in having the jab, in doing their bit to defeat the virus and, last but not least, want to free themselves from at least some of the hassle of testing and isolation that still afflicts the unvaccinated.