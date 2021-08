NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State politics has long been criticized for the way decisions are made in Albany. But as CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, that’s about to be turned on its head. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday effective in two weeks due to a sexual harassment scandal, leaves behind a legislative legacy that has been criticized for years, the so-called “three men in a room” process where the governor and two legislative leaders negotiate state business behind closed doors. PHOTOS: Andrew Cuomo Through The Years For instance, in 2013, Cuomo was alongside now two disgraced former lawmakers — ex-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver...