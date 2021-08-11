Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Johnny Depp's film festival awards insulting, domestic abuse charities say

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading domestic abuse charities have criticised two major European film festivals for deciding to honour Johnny Depp at their forthcoming events. Depp, who lost a libel case last year over an article that called him a "wife beater", will be feted at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival later this month.

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Levitas
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Christian Dior
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Film Festivals#Charities#European#Solace Women S Aid#High Court#Sun#Spanish#The Associated Press#Mgm#Vertigo Releasing#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Johnny Depp “Gratified” After Amber Heard Fails To Get $50M Defamation Suit Tossed, Again; ‘Aquaman’ Star Sought Dismissal Based On UK Libel Verdict

UPDATED with statement from Depp lawyer: Johnny Depp is complaining that Hollywood is boycotting him, but a Virginia judge just handed the Minamata star a big win in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Already pursuing $100 million counterclaim, the Aquaman star attempted a Hail Mary move in April to have Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate dismiss the two-year old case based on her ex-husband losing a libel trial in the UK late last year against Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun tabloid’s designation of the Oscar nominee as a “wife beater.” Subsequently, Depp lost in trying to get that British...
WorldThe Guardian

‘I’m angry about a lot of things’: Japanese actor Minami on her new eco-drama with Johnny Depp

Like Cher or Madonna, Minami is a one-name wonder. “I have my French and Japanese family names,” the 34-year-old actor says over video call from a pink hotel room in Tokyo. “But ‘Minami’ is simpler.” She gives a single, decisive nod. “Just write ‘Minami.’” She chose the mononym at 13 when she featured in her first film, Battle Royale, a gory cult thriller about schoolchildren fighting to the death on an uninhabited island. “When I went back to school, everyone said: ‘Your arms are all bruised, you have scratches, what’s going on?’ They thought my parents were beating me.”
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Johnny Depp to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Spain's San Sebastian International Film Fest has announced that it is bestowing Hollywood star Johnny Depp with the Donostia Award, a lifetime achievement honour that recognises "outstanding contributions to the film world."According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news has been announced amid the ongoing controversy against the 'Pirates of Caribbean' actor- after his failed libel suit against British tabloid The Sun, which ended with the courts upholding the paper's description of him as a "wife-beater" and the ruling judge indicating he believed Depp had assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard on multiple occasions.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Second Major European Festival Honors Johnny Depp

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has become the second major European film festival to throw its support behind controversial actor Johnny Depp, announcing Tuesday that it will celebrate the Pirates of the Caribbean star at its 55th event this summer. Karlovy Vary said it would pay tribute to Depp’s “significant contributions to film” by welcoming the actor to the festival, which runs August 20-28, and would screen his two more recent productions: Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan (2020), the Julien Temple-directed documentary about the Pogues frontman which Depp produced, and Andrew Levitas’ biopic Minamata (2020), a passion...
MoviesInternational Business Times

Female Filmmakers Denounce Johnny Depp's San Sebastian Donostia Award; Twitter Defends Actor: ‘Well-Deserved’

Johnny Depp's new recognition received mixed responses from his fans and critics. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is set to be awarded at the San Sebastian Festival with the highest honor — the Donostia Award — for being "one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors." The ceremony will be held on Sept. 22 at the Kursaal Auditorium, Vanity Fair reported.
Moviesbostonnews.net

Female Spanish filmmakers denounce Johnny Depp's award

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI):Spanish women filmmakers have slammed the San Sebastian film festival's decision to award its highest honour to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp who had lost a libel case last year over an article that called him a 'wife-beater'. The filmmakers have condemned the festival's decision stating it shows the international event in poor light.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Film Festival Director Defends Decision To Honor Johnny Depp

The internet may have been backing Johnny Depp to the hilt during his highly-publicized personal and legal issues, gaining a reputation for threatening boycotts, signing petitions and getting the 58 year-old trending worldwide on a regular basis as part of the cycle, but the sentiment isn’t shared by everyone. Earlier...
MoviesMovieWeb

Johnny Depp's San Sebastian Festival Award Sparks Controversy with Female Filmmakers

Johnny Depp has garnered immense support from hundreds of thousands of fans across the world during his ongoing troubles with ex-wife Amber Heard, but not everyone is on his side. Recently, it was announced that the embattled actor would be honored with the Donostia Award at the 69th annual San Sebastian film festival next month. Many have applauded the decision to give Johnny Depp the festival's highest honor, but others have been crying foul.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Women Directors Condemn Johnny Depp Tribute Awards at Festivals: ‘Sends Terrible Message’

Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media is speaking out against this week’s news that Johnny Depp will be awarded the Donostia prize at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival next month. The festival announced Depp will be given the event’s lifetime achievement prize Wednesday, Sept. 22, referring to the actor as “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors.” Cristina Andreu, the president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, told the Associated Press (via The Guardian) that the group of women directors was “very surprised” over the decision to give Depp the Donostia prize. Depp...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Johnny Depp to Receive San Sebastian Donostia Award

Described by Spain’s San Sebastian Festival as “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors,” American actor Johnny Depp will receive San Sebastian’s highest honor, its Donostia Award, in a ceremony taking place on Sept. 22 at the festival’s Kursaal Auditorium. Depp is already one of San Sebastian’s favorite...
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Johnny Depp to be honoured by San Sebastian film festival

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who lost a libel case last year against a British newspaper that labelled him a "wife-beater", will receive a lifetime achievement award at Spain's San Sebastian film festival, organisers said Monday. The US actor brought a libel claim against The Sun tabloid for a 2018 article that branded him a "wife-beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
MoviesScreendaily

Karlovy Vary film festival to honour Johnny Depp, Michael Caine, Jan Sverak

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) is the second European event this week to announce it will honour Johnny Depp, paying tribute to the actor’s career at the 55th edition of the event (August 20-28). The tribute follows an announcement from San Sebastian film festival yesterday that Depp will be...
Moviesmxdwn.com

“It’s not the right time”: Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers Against Prize for Johnny Depp at San Sebastián

From being one the most desired and highest-grossing actors to his descent into hell. Johnny Depp lived his sweetest moments under Tim Burton’s command and playing pirate Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, but that did not prevent movies were he was the big star, such as Mortdecai from 2015 or the 2013 blockbuster The Lone Ranger from being box office flops. The worst would arrive with his ex Amber Heard’s restraining order, accusing the actor of domestic violence in May 2016. It also originated a harsh article in British newspaper The Sun calling him a “wife beater.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Says Hollywood Has Blackballed Him

After a judge declared that the accusations of abuse from his ex-wife were “substantially true,” Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him. His most recent film, Minamata, which he produced and starred in, has failed to secure a U.S. release, prompting the actor to believe it’s because of Amber Heard’s claims. MGM had originally slated the film for Feb. 2021 but has shelved it indefinitely, according to Variety. He previously filed a defamation suit against The Sun newspaper, which labeled him a “wife beater” in an article. Depp lost the suit after the court found the article and the allegations to be “substantially true.” Depp was never convicted for domestic abuse. “Whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through,” Depp told The Sunday Times. “But, ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd…”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Johnny Depp Just Scored A Huge Win In Ongoing Legal Battle With Amber Heard

It’s not often that Johnny Depp has had good luck in his series of ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, but he recently celebrated a rare victory in court. A Virginia judge denied Heard’s efforts to get Depp’s $50 million defamation case against her denied, and this news couldn’t have made Depp any happier. The judge went into great detail about the reasons why she denied Heard’s request for a dismissal and even went so far as to call Heard’s assertions “puzzling.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy