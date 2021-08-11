Cancel
Technology

Surescripts study highlights increased opportunities for technology

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. – Nearly half of pharmacists and two-thirds of prescribers report an increase in technology use over the past 18 months, according to a new Surescripts survey. The survey also found the majority of pharmacists and many prescribers believe the responsibilities of care providers, including nurses, physician assistants, physicians, specialists and non-clinical professionals, have increased since COVID-19. While the pandemic put more burden on care providers than ever—with over half of pharmacists reporting increased patient questions in the past 18 months—only 1 in 5 pharmacists felt very prepared to handle their new role.

