Surescripts study highlights increased opportunities for technology
ARLINGTON, Va. – Nearly half of pharmacists and two-thirds of prescribers report an increase in technology use over the past 18 months, according to a new Surescripts survey. The survey also found the majority of pharmacists and many prescribers believe the responsibilities of care providers, including nurses, physician assistants, physicians, specialists and non-clinical professionals, have increased since COVID-19. While the pandemic put more burden on care providers than ever—with over half of pharmacists reporting increased patient questions in the past 18 months—only 1 in 5 pharmacists felt very prepared to handle their new role.www.chaindrugreview.com
Comments / 0